Tanker truck cracked in half causes Hazmat spill on 610 West Loop at Hwy 59

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a tanker truck in a high traffic area in southwest Houston shut down part of the highway for hours Friday morning.Officials at the scene told ABC13 that the truck carrying sodium bromide and another chemical cracked in half when it crashed around 3:30 a.m.All lanes of 610 West Loop southbound at Highway 59 were shut down while crews cleaned up the debris, but those lanes reopened around 11 a.m.