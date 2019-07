HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old girl who went missing in southwest Houston.Angelina Slamen was last seen leaving the 6500 block of Bellaire Boulevard on Monday.Angelina was wearing a dark blue T-shirt, dark blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes.She is 5'3" and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.If you have any information, you're urged to call Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.