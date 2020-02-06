Oscars

Oscar winner named Oscar? Yes, it's happened

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- The idea of somebody named Oscar winning an Oscar might sound too good to be true, but it's actually happened...twice!

Both instances involved renowned lyricist Oscar Hammerstein Jr. winning the Oscar for best original song. He won at the 14th Oscars in 1942 for "The Last Time I Saw Paris" from the film "Lady Be Good" alongside composer Jerome Kern, beating out the likes of Frank Churchill, Gene Autry and Cole Porter. Hammerstein snagged a second win not long after at the 18th Oscars in 1946 for "It Might As Well Be Spring" from the film "State Fair" with his longtime collaborator Richard Rodgers, with whom Hammerstein had a string of Broadway musical mega-hits.

In addition to Hammerstein's two wins, he and several other Oscars have picked up Oscar nominations throughout the years, according to the official Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences database.

  • 3rd Oscars: Sound director Oscar Lagerstrom nominated for sound recording for "Raffles"
  • 11th Oscars: Hammerstein nominated for best original song for "A Mist Over The Moon" from "The Lady Objects" with composer Ben Oakland
  • 19th Oscars: Hammerstein nominated for best original song for "All Through The Day" from "Centennial Summer" alongside Kern
  • 21st Oscars: Oscar Homolka nominated for best actor in a supporting role for "I Remember Mama"
  • 24th Oscars: Hammerstein nominated for best original song for "A Kiss To Build A Dream On" from "The Strip" with Bert Kalmar and Harry Ruby
  • 24th Oscars: Oscar Millard nominated for best writing (motion picture story) for "The Frogmen"
  • 27th Oscars: Oscar Brodney nominated for best writing (story and screenplay) for "The Glenn Miller Story" with Valentine Davies


SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

The Oscars aren't the only award show with same-name winners. Several Tonys have been awarded to men named Tony (most recently Tony Shalhoub, who won best actor in a musical in 2018 for his work on "The Band's Visit") and writer Emmy Blotnick was among those to win a Primetime Emmy in 2019 when "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" won for outstanding writing for a variety series.

