New Harry Potter-themed bar arrives in downtown Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- Surely, anyone who's read the Harry Potter novels has imagined themselves walking through the streets of Diagon Alley and stopping for a butterbeer or fire whiskey at the Leaky Cauldron. With trips to London on hold for most people, a new pop-up coming to downtown Houston could be an intriguing substitute.

The Muggle-less Bar is open Friday at 711 Main St. Organizers tout that the space has been transformed into an "immersive experience" with "wall-to-ceiling magical décor and photo-op stations where guests can take selfies from the Hogwarts Express Platform 9 and common room areas of Gryffindor, Slytherin, HufflePuff, and RavenClaw."

Needless to say, costumes are not required but they are actively encouraged. Also, as the name implies, children and adults are welcome, but no "Muggles" will be admitted.

