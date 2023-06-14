Major 2-vehicle crash shuts down FM 529 in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in northwest Harris County are working a two-vehicle crash on FM 529, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash happened at about 11:31 a.m. Wednesday at 27886 FM 529 near Bartlett Road. EMS responded to the scene, and three Life Flights were requested.

Gonzalez said that as a result of the crash, FM 529 is shut down. Traffic is being diverted to Bartlett and Pitts. An alternate route is County Road 2855 or Katy Hockley.

It's unclear what led to the crash or if anyone else was injured.