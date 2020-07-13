Applications open today for $30M Harris Co. Small Business Recovery Fund

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to announce the intake period for the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund this morning.Hidalgo, along with Harris County health officials and Precinct 1 and 2 commissioners, will hold a press conference at 10 a.m.ABC13 will stream the announcement live in the video player above.Harris County Commissioners Court voted unanimously June 30 to approve the Harris County Small Business Recovery Fund, a $30 million grant program designated for struggling small businesses that have not yet obtained financial assistance from other COVID-19 relief programs, according to a press release.Through the program, eligible businesses may receive a grant of up to $25,000 to cover payroll costs, rent and accounts payable, among other operating expenses. Funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, officials said."The impact of this crisis on small businesses has been devastating. We can't afford to lose a source of jobs, innovation and the enterprising spirit our region is known for," Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a statement. "These grants will help business owners stay afloat as Harris County continues to fight the COVID-19 crisis."The program is set to launch July 13 and will remain open until July 22. It is designed for businesses with 30 employees or less, officials said.Earlier in March, the county provided $10 million to about 400 small businesses through a separate small business relief program. The HCSBRF is part of an effort to assist a broader range of businesses struggling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.Officials said priority will be given to applicants who have not received prior assistance from other COVID-19 small business relief programs."The effects of COVID-19 on our friends and neighbors throughout Harris County are immense and widespread-on our health, our families, our medical community and our economy," Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle said in a statement. "Harris County's response to this pandemic must recognize the need to address all these issues. With federal funding from the CARES Act, the Small Business Relief Fund is designed to help alleviate some of the stresses on small businesses throughout Harris County. I encourage those eligible to take advantage of this program."