Irma's Southwest gets $9,400 tip to help wait staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An anonymous Houstonian left a massive tip to help the staff at a local restaurant after the county announced a mandatory shutdown of bars and nightclubs.

Hours after the announcement on Monday, the tipster stopped by Irma's Southwest restaurant on Texas Avenue and left a whopping $9,400 tip.

Written on the receipt, the tipster wrote, "Hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks."

According to restaurant, the staff will split the tip evenly. Staff said workers will get about $300 each.

The restaurant will likely still have to send many of its workers home for a while unless there ends up being a big demand for takeout, staff said.
