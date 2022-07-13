Pct. 5 sergeant who also coaches youth baseball relieved of duty amid mistreating accusations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 5 sergeant who also coaches youth baseball has been relieved of duty after accusations of him mistreating young players.On Wednesday, the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable Deputy's office said in a statement it's aware of the incident that was caught on camera during a tournament in west Houston.The incident happened in Houston at Baseball USA during a tournament game involving boys 9 years old and under.The video shows some players saying, "Ow, ow!"Their pained reactions were in response to a man in a grey hat and blue shirt. He's a coach for Scorpions Baseball in Spring. They were lined up for post-game high fives after losing to the Prospects by just a couple of runs.The coach in question bent back one player's hand and pulled on another one who said, "That coach pulled me back!"Precint 5 said an investigation is being conducted with Houston police and reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office."The sergeant involved in the allegations has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of this investigation," Pct. 5 said.