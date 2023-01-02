Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo takes oath for 2nd term and is joined by newly-elected Lesley Briones

The investiture of new and re-elected Harris County officials took place on Monday at Houston's NRG Center.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The investiture of new and re-elected Harris County officials took place on Monday at Houston's NRG Center.

Four years since the last swear-in, Houstonians have seen and lived through a days-long inferno at the ITC Deer Park facility that burned tanks holding gasoline components in March 2019, a world-changing virus that caused the nation to go under quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in 2020, and Texas' power grid failure during the deadly freeze in February 2021.

"It's not easy to be an elected leader," Harris County Judge Hidalgo said while holding back tears.

"We're going to continue to stand up for the LGBTQ+ community," Hidalgo said. " And we're going to continue to stand up for women. And we're going to remember that a community as diverse as ours, it is not only right, (but also) a matter of survival to recognize that an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us."

Hidalgo said she's excited for what's to come under the new elected officials.

Newly elected Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones' swear-in marks the first time Harris County saw two women in its commissioners' court.

"They can't take two women in power," Hidalgo said. "And one of the men doesn't like it! I think people are forgetting that I call things out as they are. That's why people support me. So, don't mess with me."

Hidalgo addressed the crowd and said she is thrilled about what the county has accomplished. She noted that the scale of the county's ambitions was questioned four years ago.

County officials said within those years, violent crime was reduced, early childhood education was expanded, small businesses were supported, and flood control was worked on.

Hidalgo highlighted that a $23 million investment of American Rescue Plan funds was used for more school counselors and providing better mental health services to students.

"We have to remember without preventive mental health care, we will continue to see overcrowded jails, increases in violent crime, substance use related deaths, and children struggling in schools," Hidalgo said.

The county judge also promised that leaders will build on their work to prevent flooding, and to ensure the community leads the energy transition and not of be left behind by it.

Re-elected Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia was pressed with questions about the Harris County elections but said he's excited for what the next term brings.

RELATED: Harris Co. election issues caused by short staffing, malfunctioning machines, paper jams, Astros win

"I'm excited. Obviously, I'm very grateful to the people who have given me the privilege to serve. I'm looking forward to building on the accomplishments that we have had in our first term and looking to bring new initiatives that will better serve all of Harris County, but Precinct 2 in particular," Garcia said.

"The elections administrator is looking into how all of that (the election) was handled. There is some work down at the very grassroots level of the elections, meaning the elections judges, and so we just have to get all of the information together," Garcia said.

Garcia expressed his excitement about being joined on Commissioners Court by Briones.

Briones defeated her Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the 2022 election. With her win, a four-to-one Democratic majority is on the Commissioners Court.

"It's not been since the '70s that democrats had a super majority on Commissioners Court," Hidalgo said.

"I am grateful to now be the Commissioner," Briones said. "I am tremendously grateful to the people of Harris County for giving me this opportunity to serve. I will give it everything I've got all day every day to continue improving the lives of the residents of Precinct 4 and Harris County."

Briones, a former judge said she is focusing on public safety, infrastructure, flood mitigation, and improving health care while wearing a "figurative black robe."

RELATED: Flood mitigation among concerns new Harris Co. pct. 4 commissioner is prioritizing