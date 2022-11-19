Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Harris County Precinct 4 deputy in Spring area, officials say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into a Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable on Saturday, according to investigators.

Deputies said the wreck happened at about 1 a.m. in north Harris County on Rothwood near Madrona Creek.

The deputy was traveling northbound on Rothwood, approaching a curve in the road when the biker traveling southbound veered into the wrong lane, according to deputies.

The biker struck the front end of the deputy's car, came off the motorcycle, and died at the scene.

Authorities are investigating if speed was a factor.