Here's the 3-part plan to guide Harris County through COVID-19

Hidalgo opened with positive news saying the curve of hospital admissions is flat. "It's much, much better than it could have been," she said. Still, admissions are not as low as they need to be to have a buffer to sustain new cases.
"In order to keep the economy open, once it begins opening, it's important to follow a smart framework," Hidalgo said, explaining her timeline and structure, which has been in the works for weeks, to safely reopen the county.
Starting this week, the county will have the ability to test up to 1,600 residents per day. Hidalgo has already announced a strike team for testing that will target some of the most vulnerable facilities, including nursing homes.
In order to keep track of cases, Hidalgo announced the county will expand its tracing workforce. That means recruiting 300 contact tracers who can help reach out to people who have been in contact with a positive case.
Tracers will be trained right away by epidemiologists, and can be recruited from new hires, contractors, volunteers, and existing Harris County workers.
The goal, Hidalgo said, is to keep cases at under 100 per day. In addition, the county is working on a backup shelter, should it be needed for patients.
Harris County now has 5,827 cases and 98 deaths. Texas has over 25,000 cases.
"We want to urge our community to get tested," said Dr. Umair Shah, executive director of Harris County Public Health.
The announcement comes as the county's mandatory mask order went into effect Monday, but with a few changes, after Gov. Greg Abbott was asked about the mandate, which called for a $1,000 fine.
Abbott told the media during his briefing on the state's reopening, "We strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask. However, it's not a mandate, and we made it clear, no jurisdiction can impose any type of penalty or fine."
Hidalgo later responded in a statement, saying in part, "In practical terms, the governor's order doesn't change much because, like every order we've issued so far, we'd made it clear that the priority was education. The fine was there as a signal of how vital mask wearing is, and in many ways, the community got that message. It's been disappointing to see folks politicize public health, and I hope this means they'll go back to focusing on health and safety instead of politics. As we have in the past, we will amend this order to conform with the governor's."
In that same briefing, Abbott said recoveries in Texas will soon exceed the number of total cases in the state, adding COVID-19 in Texas, "has been on the decline in the past 17 days."
Under the reopening plan, starting Friday, all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, libraries and museums will be allowed to open, but the occupancy rate is capped at 25 percent. Places of worship can begin holding expanded services that day as well.
The governor said it's permission to open, but not a requirement.
You can find more on the governor's plan here.
The next reopening phase will be May 18.
