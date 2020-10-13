reopen texas

Ft. Bend County will announced decision on bars on Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County will announce Tuesday if they will reopen bars.

As it stands now, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is staying firm on keeping bars closed even as Texas Gov. Abbott allowed them to operate again under 50% capacity.

The statewide bar reopenings are set for Oct. 14, but Abbott gave the decision to county judges.

READ MORE: Texas bars can reopen to 50% capacity, but decision up to county judges, Gov. Abbott says

Here's what other counties have decided on whether or not to open bars.

Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County Judge KP George will be making an announcement regarding bars in Fort Bend County during the Tuesday, October 13, 2020 Commissioners Court Meeting at 1 p.m.

Montgomery County

County Judge Mark J. Keough said Wednesday that he will allow bars to reopen at 50% following Abbott's order.

Keough has been outspoken about the need for the state to reopen businesses to full capacity.

SEE ALSO: The reasons a Houston-area county leader gave for full reopening
EMBED More News Videos

With Texas Gov. Greg Abbott poised to address possible reopenings entering the 7th month of the state's COVID-19 crisis, one Houston area county judge gives his reasons for not just reopening businesses, but at a 100% capacity. Watch the video and see whether you agree with the judge.


Galveston County

County Judge Mark Henry has committed to reopening bars under the governor's order.

Henry made the announcement Thursday.



Brazoria County

Judge Matt Sebesta said his county will opt in to reopening at 50% capacity.

He made the decision on Friday after consulting with the county's district attorney, sheriff health department and public health authority.

Sebesta added the governor's "guidelines and protocols" are "adequate for public safety."

As of Friday afternoon, we are awaiting decisions from Chambers, Matagorda, Liberty, Wharton and San Jacinto counties. Waller County said it will opt in to the reopenings.

Bar owners face uncertain future, depending on location



Falynn Locke with The 59 Hangout in Porter said she's very happy their establishment is in Montgomery County.

"I am incredibly grateful. As soon as I heard that it was going to be up to the county judge, I was thrilled because our judge is fantastic," said Locke. "I don't really know in my heart of hearts how much longer we could have hung on."

Grace Miller owns ReHab Bar on the Bayou in Houston. She said they reopened as a restaurant, doing everything in their power to stay in business.

"We want to open. We need to be open. We need to do business," said Miller. "When we were closed, we were still paying for the alarm, electricity, for sewer, and for water. We have a lot of ground to make up."

