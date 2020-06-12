Health & Fitness

Harris County officials disagree on new COVID-19 warning

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a new warning system for COVID-19 in Harris County but not everyone is happy about it.

The new measurement has four levels: minimal, moderate, significant, and severe.


The current level is significant, which is the second highest threat.

The recommendation for Harris County residents is to minimize all contact because of uncontrolled spread of the virus.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo said we have a long way to go.

"We have to accept that life as usual probably will not be returning anytime soon. If we want to avoid a crisis in our community, we've got to accept that the only way out of this crisis is for the community to work together so we can avoid further uncontrolled transmission,"said Hidalgo.

SEE RELATED STORY: Judge Lina Hidalgo issues dire warning about COVID-19

The news isn't sitting well with representative Dan Crenshaw.


He said in a tweet overnight, "This is such an irresponsible overstatement from our County Judge. Pure and simple fear mongering. It needs to stop. People have figured out what they need to do to remain safe. We have enormous hospital capacity. We can do this."


Many have reacted to this on Facebook.

While one viewer wrote, "It's all a scam go out and live your life," another viewer disagrees and wrote, "We opened too soon."

Health officials said ICU's are at 88 percent capacity in the Houston area.

Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirusreopen texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
