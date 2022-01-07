inmates

Harris County inmates sent to Louisiana in effort to control jail

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Harris County inmates sent to Louisiana in effort to control jail

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of Harris County Jail inmates were taken to Louisiana Thursday as the sheriff tries to make sure Texas regulations can be followed at the building.

In November, state jail inspectors found the Harris County jail in violation of state standards and noted a tense and hostile environment inside the jail. It came days after a jail staffer was allegedly brutally sexually assaulted by an inmate inside her jail office. ABC13 reported other assaults inside the jail around the same time.

SEE RELATED STORY: Harris County sergeant brutally attacked and sexually assaulted by inmate, sheriff's office says

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards ordered Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to come up with a corrective plan. As part of it, 192 county inmates have been moved to a jail in Lasalle Parish, Louisiana.

SEE RELATED: 2 Harris County detention officers attacked in jail, authorities say

The jail is northeast of Alexandria, about five hours from Houston. The sheriff's office told ABC13 that about 300 more inmates will follow in coming days, and it will all be paid for by Harris County taxpayers.

The sheriff's office says the transferred inmates are almost all men awaiting trial in "generally acceptable health with court dates set approximately 40-45 days out." Inmates in high risk or special circumstances will not be eligible for transfer.

ABC13 was told that this is an effort to lower the population and give detention staff a chance to come into compliance.

SEE MORE: Harris County Jail inspection report shows troubling staffing shortage impacting inmates and staff
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyinmatesassaultattackjailharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INMATES
Newly housed inmate's jaw broken in 'unprovoked' attack in jail
Officer accused of watching 8 inmates attack fellow inmate
Harris Co. Jail inspection report shows troubling staff shortage
Female sergeant beaten and sexually assaulted by inmate, HCSO says
TOP STORIES
PVAMU on-campus housing apartments burglarized over winter break
'Lot of substitutes': 13 Investigates HISD's unmet promise on teachers
Maliyah Bass' mom sentenced to 20 years in prison for her death
Harris Co. mask mandate can remain in place, state court rules
11-year-old says teacher pushed her during incident at school
Houston man gunned down while getting medicine for sick mom
5-year-old with lighter might have started deadly Philly blaze
Show More
Could RodeoHouston's return mean end of COVID pandemic?
Cameras capture man involved in shootout with officers
Frigid temps for tonight, storms return Saturday
Houston pastor gets 14-year sentence for sexual assault of 15-year-old
NFL uses new metric to determine status of COVID-positive players
More TOP STORIES News