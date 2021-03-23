sexual assault

Sex assault suspect dragged victim and choked her until she passed out, investigators say

Harris County investigators are issuing a warning after a woman was sexually assaulted on a date, and urging any other potential victims to come forward.

Stanley Cosey, 45, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. According to a release from authorities, the last victim, a 25-year-old woman, said she met Cosey on a social media dating site.

The victim said they agreed to meet in the northwest Harris County area. While on the date, the victim said Cosey became very aggressive toward her and she tried to leave the room multiple times.

During that time, Cosey is accused of overpowering the woman and sexually assaulting her.

Authorities say the victim tried to flee again and at one point ran out on the balcony of the room in an effort to escape. It was then that Cosey reportedly grabbed the 25-year-old woman, dragged her into the room and choked her until she passed out.

Investigators now suspect more victims may be involved and are asking them to step forward.

Anyone with information on Cosey is urged to call the Adult Special Crimes Unit at 713-274-9370.

