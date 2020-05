Harris Co. 2020 Primary Election guide for Katy area residents

Harris County Municipal Utility District 81 Building, 805 Hidden Canyon Road, Katy

Candidate Q&As

Harris County sample ballot for the Katy area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Here is a guide to the 2020 primaries for Katy area Harris County residents. It includes a roundup of polling locations, candidate Q&A's and a sample ballot.Early voting runs Feb. 18-28, and election day is March 3. Harris County voters can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county during early voting and election day.Feb. 18-22: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.Feb. 23: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.Feb. 24-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.7 a.m.-7 p.m.Not available yet*indicates incumbent candidateR : Maria EspinozaR: Wesley HuntR: Jim NotewareR: Kyle PrestonR: Laique RehmanR: Cindy SiegelD: Lizzie Fletcher*R: Michael McCaul*D: Pritesh GandhiD: Shannon HutchesonD: Mike SiegelR: Angelica GarciaR: Mike SchofieldD: Gina Calanni*R: Josh FlynnR: Lacey HullR: Claver T. Kamau-ImaniD: Akilah BacyD: Jenifer Rene PoolD: Josh WallensteinR: Lily TruongD: Hubert Vo*R: John NationD: Christian Dashaun MenefeeD: Ben RoseD: Vince Ryan*R: Tom RamseyR : Susan SampleR: Brenda StardigD: Diana Martinez AlexanderD: Zaher EisaD: Erik "Beto" HassanD: Michael MooreD: Morris OverstreetD: Kristi ThibautR: Ted Heap*D: Mark Alan HarrisonD: Mark MillerD: Randy NewmanR: Lloyd Wayne OliverR: Mary HuffmanR: Lori DeangeloD: Carvana CloudD: Audia JonesD: Kim Ogg*D: Todd OverstreetR: Joe DannaR: Paul DayR: Randy RushD: Ed Gonzalez*D: Jerome MooreD: Harry ZamoraR: Chris DanielD: Ann Harris Bennett*D: Jolanda "Jo" JonesD: Jack TerenceThis story was published through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers