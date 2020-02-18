Harris Co. 2020 Primary Election guide for Katy area residents

Early voting runs Feb. 18-28, and election day is March 3. Harris County voters can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county during early voting and election day.
Harris County early voting polling locations in the Katy area
Feb. 18-22: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 23: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Feb. 24-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Harris County Municipal Utility District 81 Building, 805 Hidden Canyon Road, Katy
- Lone Star College Cypress Center, 19710 Clay Road, Katy
- Katy Branch Harris County Public Library, 5414 Franz Road, Katy
Harris County election day voting polling locations in the Katy area
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Church on the Rock, 433 Barker Cypress Road, Houston
- Econolodge West Energy Corridor, 715 Hwy. 6 S., Houston
- First Christian Church, 22101 Morton Ranch Road, Katy
- Harris County MUD 81 Building, 805 Hidden Canyon Road, Katy
- HCPL Maud Smith Marks Branch Library, 1815 Westgreen Blvd., Katy
- James E Taylor High School, 20700 Kingsland Blvd., Katy
- Jowell Elementary School, 6355 Greenhouse Road, Katy
- Katy City Hall, 901 Ave. C, Katy
- Lone Star College Cypress Center, 19710 Clay Road, Katy
- M. Robinson Elementary School, 4321 Westfield Village Drive, Katy
- Mayde Creek High School, 19202 Groeschke Road, Houston
- Mayde Creek MUD Community Center, 19600 Misty Cove Drive, Katy
- Memorial Parkway Junior High School, 21203 Highland Knolls Drive, Katy
- New Westlake Volunteer Fire Department Station, 19636 Saums Road, Houston
- Saint Peters United Methodist Church, 20775 Kingsland Blvd., Katy
- T.H. McDonald Junior High School, 3635 Lakes of Bridgewater Drive, Katy
- West Memorial Junior School, 22311 Provincial Blvd., Katy
- Westland Baptist Church, 1407 W. Grand Parkway S., Katy
- Williamsburg Settlement Clubhouse, 1602 Hoyt Lane, Katy
Harris County sample ballot for the Katy area
*indicates incumbent candidate
U.S. House District 7
R : Maria Espinoza
R: Wesley Hunt
R: Jim Noteware
R: Kyle Preston
R: Laique Rehman
R: Cindy Siegel
D: Lizzie Fletcher*
U.S. House District 10
R: Michael McCaul*
D: Pritesh Gandhi
D: Shannon Hutcheson
D: Mike Siegel
Texas House District 132
R: Angelica Garcia
R: Mike Schofield
D: Gina Calanni*
Texas House District 138
R: Josh Flynn
R: Lacey Hull
R: Claver T. Kamau-Imani
D: Akilah Bacy
D: Jenifer Rene Pool
D: Josh Wallenstein
Texas House District 149
R: Lily Truong
D: Hubert Vo*
Harris County attorney
R: John Nation
D: Christian Dashaun Menefee
D: Ben Rose
D: Vince Ryan*
Harris County commissioner Precinct 3
R: Tom Ramsey
R : Susan Sample
R: Brenda Stardig
D: Diana Martinez Alexander
D: Zaher Eisa
D: Erik "Beto" Hassan
D: Michael Moore
D: Morris Overstreet
D: Kristi Thibaut
Harris County Constable Precinct 5
R: Ted Heap*
D: Mark Alan Harrison
D: Mark Miller
D: Randy Newman
Harris County district attorney
R: Lloyd Wayne Oliver
R: Mary Huffman
R: Lori Deangelo
D: Carvana Cloud
D: Audia Jones
D: Kim Ogg*
D: Todd Overstreet
Harris County sheriff
R: Joe Danna
R: Paul Day
R: Randy Rush
D: Ed Gonzalez*
D: Jerome Moore
D: Harry Zamora
Harris County tax assessor-collector
R: Chris Daniel
D: Ann Harris Bennett*
D: Jolanda "Jo" Jones
D: Jack Terence
