Politics

Harris Co. 2020 Primary Election guide for Katy area residents

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Here is a guide to the 2020 primaries for Katy area Harris County residents. It includes a roundup of polling locations, candidate Q&A's and a sample ballot.

Early voting runs Feb. 18-28, and election day is March 3. Harris County voters can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county during early voting and election day.

Harris County early voting polling locations in the Katy area

Feb. 18-22: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 23: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Feb. 24-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Harris County Municipal Utility District 81 Building, 805 Hidden Canyon Road, Katy
  • Lone Star College Cypress Center, 19710 Clay Road, Katy
  • Katy Branch Harris County Public Library, 5414 Franz Road, Katy


Harris County election day voting polling locations in the Katy area

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Church on the Rock, 433 Barker Cypress Road, Houston
  • Econolodge West Energy Corridor, 715 Hwy. 6 S., Houston
  • First Christian Church, 22101 Morton Ranch Road, Katy
  • Harris County MUD 81 Building, 805 Hidden Canyon Road, Katy
  • HCPL Maud Smith Marks Branch Library, 1815 Westgreen Blvd., Katy
  • James E Taylor High School, 20700 Kingsland Blvd., Katy
  • Jowell Elementary School, 6355 Greenhouse Road, Katy
  • Katy City Hall, 901 Ave. C, Katy
  • Lone Star College Cypress Center, 19710 Clay Road, Katy
  • M. Robinson Elementary School, 4321 Westfield Village Drive, Katy
  • Mayde Creek High School, 19202 Groeschke Road, Houston
  • Mayde Creek MUD Community Center, 19600 Misty Cove Drive, Katy
  • Memorial Parkway Junior High School, 21203 Highland Knolls Drive, Katy
  • New Westlake Volunteer Fire Department Station, 19636 Saums Road, Houston
  • Saint Peters United Methodist Church, 20775 Kingsland Blvd., Katy
  • T.H. McDonald Junior High School, 3635 Lakes of Bridgewater Drive, Katy
  • West Memorial Junior School, 22311 Provincial Blvd., Katy
  • Westland Baptist Church, 1407 W. Grand Parkway S., Katy
  • Williamsburg Settlement Clubhouse, 1602 Hoyt Lane, Katy


Candidate Q&As



U.S. Rep. District 7

Click here to read the Republican candidates Q&A

U.S. Rep. District 10

Click here to read the Democratic candidates Q&A

Texas House District 132

Click here to read the Republican candidates Q&A

Texas House District 138

Not available yet

Harris County Precinct 3 commissioner

Click here to read the Republican candidates Q&A

Click here to read the Democratic candidates Q&A

Harris County sheriff

Click here to read the Republican candidates Q&A

Click here to read the Democratic candidates Q&A

Harris County sample ballot for the Katy area



*indicates incumbent candidate

U.S. House District 7

R : Maria Espinoza

R: Wesley Hunt

R: Jim Noteware

R: Kyle Preston

R: Laique Rehman

R: Cindy Siegel

D: Lizzie Fletcher*

U.S. House District 10

R: Michael McCaul*

D: Pritesh Gandhi

D: Shannon Hutcheson

D: Mike Siegel

Texas House District 132

R: Angelica Garcia

R: Mike Schofield

D: Gina Calanni*

Texas House District 138

R: Josh Flynn

R: Lacey Hull

R: Claver T. Kamau-Imani

D: Akilah Bacy

D: Jenifer Rene Pool

D: Josh Wallenstein

Texas House District 149

R: Lily Truong

D: Hubert Vo*

Harris County attorney

R: John Nation

D: Christian Dashaun Menefee

D: Ben Rose

D: Vince Ryan*

Harris County commissioner Precinct 3

R: Tom Ramsey

R : Susan Sample

R: Brenda Stardig

D: Diana Martinez Alexander

D: Zaher Eisa

D: Erik "Beto" Hassan

D: Michael Moore

D: Morris Overstreet

D: Kristi Thibaut

Harris County Constable Precinct 5

R: Ted Heap*

D: Mark Alan Harrison

D: Mark Miller

D: Randy Newman

Harris County district attorney

R: Lloyd Wayne Oliver

R: Mary Huffman

R: Lori Deangelo

D: Carvana Cloud

D: Audia Jones

D: Kim Ogg*

D: Todd Overstreet

Harris County sheriff

R: Joe Danna

R: Paul Day

R: Randy Rush

D: Ed Gonzalez*

D: Jerome Moore

D: Harry Zamora

Harris County tax assessor-collector

R: Chris Daniel

D: Ann Harris Bennett*

D: Jolanda "Jo" Jones

D: Jack Terence

This story was published through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharris countykatyhoustonvoter informationprimary electionvote 2020harris county sheriffs officepoll
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News