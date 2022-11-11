Harris County only county in Texas without official election results yet

It's been two days since the election, and the vote count is still ongoing in Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County is the only county in the state that hasn't yet turned in official election results, according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

The count is taking so long that Harris County officials have had to go to court to request it on multiple occasions. Now, Harris County Republican leaders are accusing the Elections Administrator's office of disenfranchising tens of thousands of voters.

Thursday afternoon, those with the Election Administrator's office said there were still 800 ballots left to be counted. They do expect to finish that count sometime Thursday night.

Election Day in Harris County had several delays, with voting machines breaking and polling places running out of paper in some locations.

"You all deserve something better," Cindy Siegel, the Harris County GOP chair, said. "This is a basic right that we should all have and should be able to rely upon."

When asked for a response, the Elections Administrations Office sent the following statement:

"We are currently focused on completing the canvassing process. Once complete, we will turn our attention to a post-election assessment and report."

