November 2020 election: Here are the candidates on the ballot for Harris County local races

Ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, here is a roundup of everything Harris County voters need to know before heading to the polls.

When can I vote?

Early voting begins Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30, followed by Election Day on Nov. 3. For those planning to vote in person, polling locations will be open in accordance with the following schedule:

Early voting

Oct. 13-17: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Oct. 18: noon-7 p.m.

Oct. 19-24: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Oct. 25: noon-7 p.m.

Oct. 26: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Oct. 27-29*: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Oct. 30*: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

*Oct. 29: six 24-hour locations roll into Oct. 30

Election Day

Nov. 3, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

For those planning to vote by mail, the application must be received by Oct. 23. To apply for ballot by mail, click here.

When returning a completed mail ballot, voters should note the following deadlines:

If returned via the United States Postal Service; postmarked by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. and received by Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.

If returned in-person: Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

If returned via personal courier, FedEx, UPS, or other contracted mail service: received by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. unless carrier provides receipt mark indicating a time before Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., ballot may be received by Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.

Where can I vote?

Harris County residents can cast ballots at any vote center during early voting and on Election Day. While polling locations are not yet finalized, early voting locations can be viewed by clicking here and Election Day polling locations can be viewed by clicking here.

To view the nearest polling location and estimated wait times, click here.

This year, Harris County will also offer six 24-hour polling locations, which will be open Oct. 29, and nine drive-thru vote centers, which will be open throughout early voting and on Election Day.

24-Hour vote centers

John P. McGovern Texas Medical Center Commons - 2nd Floor, Food Court, 6550 Bertner Avenue, Houston

Kashmere Multi-Service Center - Auditorium, 4802 Lockwood Drive, Houston

Victory Worship Center, 809 West Road, Houston

Tracy Gee Community Center - Room 1 and 2, 3599 Westcenter Drive, Houston

East Harris County Activity Center - Big Room, 7340 Spencer Highway, Pasadena

Juergen's Hall Community Center - Dance Hall, 26026 Hempstead Road, Cypress

Drive-thru vote centers

NRG Arena - Hall D, 1 NRG Parkway, Houston

Toyota Center - VIP A and B, 1510 Polk St., Houston

Houston Community College West Loop Campus - Auditorium, 5601 W. Loop S., Houston

Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church - Classrooms 106 & 108, 2025 W. 11th St., Houston

Houston Food Bank - Community Room, 535 Portwall St., Houston

Kingdom Builders Center - Great Room, 6011 W. Orem Drive, Houston

Humble Civic Center - Ballrooms 2 and 3, 8233 Will Clayton Parkway, Humble

Fallbrook Church - Brooks Sports Gym, 12512 Walters Road, Houston

Houston Community College Alief Center - Room 157, 13803 Bissonet St., Houston

Who is on the ballot?

The following national, state and local candidates will be on the ballot for Harris County voters for the Nov. 3 election. Each voter's ballot will vary based on their address to ensure voters are only casting ballots in races for candidates who will represent them. Full sample ballots can be viewed by clicking here.

President/Vice President

(R) Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence*

(D) Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris

(L) Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen

(G) Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker

U.S. Senate

(R) John Cornyn*

(D) Mary "MJ" Hegar

(L) Kerry Douglas McKennon

(G) David B. Collins

U.S. House District 2

(R) Dan Crenshaw*

(D) Sima Ladjevardian

(L) Elliot Robert Scheirman

U.S. House District 7

(D) Lizzie Fletcher*

(R) Wesley Hunt

(L) Shawn Kelly

U.S. House District 8

(R) Kevin Brady*

(D) Elizabeth Hernandez

(L) Chris Duncan

U.S. House District 9

(D) Al Green*

(L) Jose Sosa

(R) Johnny Teague

U.S. House District 10

(R) Michael McCaul*

(D) Mike Siegel

(L) Roy Eriksen

U.S. House District 18

(R) Wendell Champion

(I) Vince Duncan

(D) Shelia Jackson Lee*

(L) Luke Spencer

U.S. House District 22

(R) Troy Nehls

(D) Sri Preston Kulkarni

(L) Joseph Leblanc Jr.

U.S. House District 29

(R) Jaimy Z. Blanco

(D) Sylvia Garcia*

(L) Phil Kurtz

U.S. Rep. District 36

(R) Brian Babin*

(D) Rashad Lewis

(L) Chad Abbey

(G) Hal J. Ridley Jr.

Texas Railroad Commissioner

(R) James "Jim" Wright

(D) Chrysta Casteneda

(L) Matt Sterett

(G) Katija "Kat" Gruene

Supreme Court, Place 1

(R) Nathan Hecht*

(D) Amy Clark Meachum

(L) Mark Ash

Supreme Court, Place 6

(R) Jane Bland*

(D) Kathy Cheng

Supreme Court, Place 7

(R) Jeff Boyd*

(D) Staci Williams

(L) William Bryan Strange III

Supreme Court, Place 8

(R) Brett Busby*

(D) Gisela D. Triana

(L) Tom Oxford

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

(R) Bert Richardson*

(D) Elizabeth Davis Frizell

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

(R) Kevin Patrick Yeary*

(D) Tina Clinton

Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

(R) David Newell*

(D) Brandon Birmingham

State Board of Education, District 6

(R) Will Hickman

(D) Michelle Palmer

(L) Whitney Bilyeu

State Board of Education, District 8

(R) Audrey Young

(L) Audra Rose Berry

Texas Senate District 6

(D) Carol Alvarado*

(L) Timothy Duffield

Texas Senate District 13

(D) Borris Miles*

(R) Milinda Morris

Texas Senate, District 18

(R) Lois W. Kolkhorst*

(D) Michael Antalan

Texas House District 126

(R) Sam Harless*

(D) Natali Hurtado

Texas House District 127

(L) Neko Antoniou

(R) Dan Huberty*

Texas House District 128

(R) Briscoe Cain*

(D) Mary E. Williams

Texas House District 129

(D) Kayla Alix

(R) Dennis Paul*

Texas House District 130

(D) Bryan Henry

(R) Tom Oliverson*

Texas House District 132

(R) Mike Schofield

(D) Gina Calanni*

Texas House District 133

(R) Jim Murphy*

(D) Sandra G. Moore

(L) James Harren

Texas House District 134

(D) Sarah Davis*

(R) Ann Johnson

Texas House District 135

(R) Justin Ray

(D) Jon E. Rosenthal*

(L) Paul Bilyeu

Texas House District 137

(D) Gene Wu*

(L) Lee Sharp

Texas House District 138

(R) Lacey Hull

(D) Akilah Bacy

Texas House District 139

(D) Jarvis D. Johnson*

(L) R. Grizzle Trojacek

Texas House District 142

(R) Jason Rowe

(D) Harold V. Dutton Jr.*

Texas House District 144

(R) Tony Salas

(D) Mary Ann Perez*

Texas House District 145

(R) Martha Elena Fierro

(D) Christina Morales*

(L) Richard Aaron Howell

Texas House District 146

(L) J.J. Campbell

(D) Shawn Thierry*

Texas House District 148

(R) Luis La Rota

(D) Penny Morales Shaw

Texas House District 149

(R) Lily Truong

(D) Hubert Vo*

Texas House District 150

(R) Valoree Swanson*

(D) Michael Robert Walsh

(L) Jesse Herrera

14th Court of Appeals District, Chief Justice

(R) Tracy Elizabeth Christopher

(D) Jane Robinson

1st Court of Appeals District, Place 3

(R) Russell Lloyd*

(D) Veronica Rivas-Molloy

1st Court of Appeals District, Place 5

(R) Terry Adams*

(D) Amparo Monique Guerra

14th Court of Appeals District, Place 7

(R) Ken Wise*

(D) Tamika "Tami" Craft

61st Judicial District Judge

(R) Erin Elizabeth Lunceford

(D) Fredericka Phillips*

80th Judicial District Judge

(R) Sharon Hemphill

(D) Jeralynn Manor

127th Judicial District Judge

(R) Nile Copeland

(D) R.K. Sandill*

129th Judicial District Judge

(R) William Archer

(D) Michael Gomez*

133rd Judicial District Judge

(R) Sheri Y. Dean

(D) Jaclanel McFarland*

164th Judicial District Judge

(R) Michael Landrum*

(D) Cheryl Elliott Thorton

165th Judicial District Judge

(R) Bruce Bain

(D) Ursula A. Hall*

215th Judicial District Judge

(R) Fred Shuchart

(D) Elaine Palmer*

334th Judicial District Judge

(R) Dan Lemkuil

(D) Dawn Deshea Rogers

339th Judicial District Judge

(R) Jesse McClure

(D) Te'iva Bell

351st Judicial District Judge

(R) Arlene Hecht

(D) Natalia "Nata" Cornelio

507th Judicial District Judge

(R) Alyssa Lemkuil

(D) Julia Maldonado*

Harris County District Attorney

(R) Mary Huffman

(D) Kim Ogg*

Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 4

(R) Clyde Raymond Leuchtag

(D) Lesley Briones*

Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 12

(R) Linda Garcia

(D) Genesis E. Draper*

Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 16

(R) Bill Harmon

(D) Darrell William Jordan Jr.*

Harris County Attorney

(R) John Nation

(D) Christian Dashaun Menefee

Harris County Clerk

(R) Stan Stanart

(D) Teneshia Hudspeth

Harris County Sheriff

(R) Joe Danna

(D) Ed Gonzalez*

Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector

(R) Chris Daniel

(D) Ann Harris Bennett*

(L) Billy Pierce

Harris County Department of Education, Place 5

(R) Bob Wolfe

(D) Erica Davis

Harris County Department of Education, Place 7

(R) Don Sumners*

(D) David W. Brown

Harris County Commissioner Precinct 3

(R) Tom Ramsey

(D) Michael Moore

Harris Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1

(R) Jerry Wayne Dugat

(D) Eric William Carter*

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5, Place 1

(R) Russ Ridgway*

(D) Israel Garcia

Harris County Constable Precinct 2

(R) Daniel Vela

(D) Jerry Garcia

Harris County Constable Precinct 3

(R) Andre Hines

(D) Sherman Eagleton*

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable

(R) Mark Herman*

(D) Jeff McGowen

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable

(R) Ted Heap*

(D) Mark Alan Harrison

*denotes incumbent

