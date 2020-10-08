November 2020 election: Here are the candidates on the ballot for Harris County local races

When can I vote?

Where can I vote?

Ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, here is a roundup of everything Harris County voters need to know before heading to the polls.Early voting begins Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30, followed by Election Day on Nov. 3. For those planning to vote in person, polling locations will be open in accordance with the following schedule:Oct. 13-17: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.Oct. 18: noon-7 p.m.Oct. 19-24: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.Oct. 25: noon-7 p.m.Oct. 26: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.Oct. 27-29*: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.Oct. 30*: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.*Oct. 29: six 24-hour locations roll into Oct. 30Nov. 3, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.For those planning to vote by mail, the application must be received by Oct. 23. To apply for ballot by mail, click here.When returning a completed mail ballot, voters should note the following deadlines:If returned via the United States Postal Service; postmarked by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. and received by Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.If returned in-person: Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.If returned via personal courier, FedEx, UPS, or other contracted mail service: received by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. unless carrier provides receipt mark indicating a time before Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., ballot may be received by Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.Harris County residents can cast ballots at any vote center during early voting and on Election Day. While polling locations are not yet finalized, early voting locations can be viewed by clicking here and Election Day polling locations can be viewed by clicking here.To view the nearest polling location and estimated wait times, click here.This year, Harris County will also offer six 24-hour polling locations, which will be open Oct. 29, and nine drive-thru vote centers, which will be open throughout early voting and on Election Day.John P. McGovern Texas Medical Center Commons - 2nd Floor, Food Court, 6550 Bertner Avenue, HoustonKashmere Multi-Service Center - Auditorium, 4802 Lockwood Drive, HoustonVictory Worship Center, 809 West Road, HoustonTracy Gee Community Center - Room 1 and 2, 3599 Westcenter Drive, HoustonEast Harris County Activity Center - Big Room, 7340 Spencer Highway, PasadenaJuergen's Hall Community Center - Dance Hall, 26026 Hempstead Road, CypressNRG Arena - Hall D, 1 NRG Parkway, HoustonToyota Center - VIP A and B, 1510 Polk St., HoustonHouston Community College West Loop Campus - Auditorium, 5601 W. Loop S., HoustonResurrection Metropolitan Community Church - Classrooms 106 & 108, 2025 W. 11th St., HoustonHouston Food Bank - Community Room, 535 Portwall St., HoustonKingdom Builders Center - Great Room, 6011 W. Orem Drive, HoustonHumble Civic Center - Ballrooms 2 and 3, 8233 Will Clayton Parkway, HumbleFallbrook Church - Brooks Sports Gym, 12512 Walters Road, HoustonHouston Community College Alief Center - Room 157, 13803 Bissonet St., HoustonThe following national, state and local candidates will be on the ballot for Harris County voters for the Nov. 3 election. Each voter's ballot will vary based on their address to ensure voters are only casting ballots in races for candidates who will represent them. Full sample ballots can be viewed by clicking here.(R) Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence*(D) Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris(L) Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen(G) Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker(R) John Cornyn*(D) Mary "MJ" Hegar(L) Kerry Douglas McKennon(G) David B. Collins(R) Dan Crenshaw*(D) Sima Ladjevardian(L) Elliot Robert Scheirman(D) Lizzie Fletcher*(R) Wesley Hunt(L) Shawn Kelly(R) Kevin Brady*(D) Elizabeth Hernandez(L) Chris Duncan(D) Al Green*(L) Jose Sosa(R) Johnny Teague(R) Michael McCaul*(D) Mike Siegel(L) Roy Eriksen(R) Wendell Champion(I) Vince Duncan(D) Shelia Jackson Lee*(L) Luke Spencer(R) Troy Nehls(D) Sri Preston Kulkarni(L) Joseph Leblanc Jr.(R) Jaimy Z. Blanco(D) Sylvia Garcia*(L) Phil Kurtz(R) Brian Babin*(D) Rashad Lewis(L) Chad Abbey(G) Hal J. Ridley Jr.(R) James "Jim" Wright(D) Chrysta Casteneda(L) Matt Sterett(G) Katija "Kat" Gruene(R) Nathan Hecht*(D) Amy Clark Meachum(L) Mark Ash(R) Jane Bland*(D) Kathy Cheng(R) Jeff Boyd*(D) Staci Williams(L) William Bryan Strange III(R) Brett Busby*(D) Gisela D. Triana(L) Tom Oxford(R) Bert Richardson*(D) Elizabeth Davis Frizell(R) Kevin Patrick Yeary*(D) Tina Clinton(R) David Newell*(D) Brandon Birmingham(R) Will Hickman(D) Michelle Palmer(L) Whitney Bilyeu(R) Audrey Young(L) Audra Rose Berry(D) Carol Alvarado*(L) Timothy Duffield(D) Borris Miles*(R) Milinda Morris(R) Lois W. Kolkhorst*(D) Michael Antalan(R) Sam Harless*(D) Natali Hurtado(L) Neko Antoniou(R) Dan Huberty*(R) Briscoe Cain*(D) Mary E. Williams(D) Kayla Alix(R) Dennis Paul*(D) Bryan Henry(R) Tom Oliverson*(R) Mike Schofield(D) Gina Calanni*(R) Jim Murphy*(D) Sandra G. Moore(L) James Harren(D) Sarah Davis*(R) Ann Johnson(R) Justin Ray(D) Jon E. Rosenthal*(L) Paul Bilyeu(D) Gene Wu*(L) Lee Sharp(R) Lacey Hull(D) Akilah Bacy(D) Jarvis D. Johnson*(L) R. Grizzle Trojacek(R) Jason Rowe(D) Harold V. Dutton Jr.*(R) Tony Salas(D) Mary Ann Perez*(R) Martha Elena Fierro(D) Christina Morales*(L) Richard Aaron Howell(L) J.J. Campbell(D) Shawn Thierry*(R) Luis La Rota(D) Penny Morales Shaw(R) Lily Truong(D) Hubert Vo*(R) Valoree Swanson*(D) Michael Robert Walsh(L) Jesse Herrera(R) Tracy Elizabeth Christopher(D) Jane Robinson(R) Russell Lloyd*(D) Veronica Rivas-Molloy(R) Terry Adams*(D) Amparo Monique Guerra(R) Ken Wise*(D) Tamika "Tami" Craft(R) Erin Elizabeth Lunceford(D) Fredericka Phillips*(R) Sharon Hemphill(D) Jeralynn Manor(R) Nile Copeland(D) R.K. Sandill*(R) William Archer(D) Michael Gomez*(R) Sheri Y. Dean(D) Jaclanel McFarland*(R) Michael Landrum*(D) Cheryl Elliott Thorton(R) Bruce Bain(D) Ursula A. Hall*(R) Fred Shuchart(D) Elaine Palmer*(R) Dan Lemkuil(D) Dawn Deshea Rogers(R) Jesse McClure(D) Te'iva Bell(R) Arlene Hecht(D) Natalia "Nata" Cornelio(R) Alyssa Lemkuil(D) Julia Maldonado*(R) Mary Huffman(D) Kim Ogg*(R) Clyde Raymond Leuchtag(D) Lesley Briones*(R) Linda Garcia(D) Genesis E. Draper*(R) Bill Harmon(D) Darrell William Jordan Jr.*(R) John Nation(D) Christian Dashaun Menefee(R) Stan Stanart(D) Teneshia Hudspeth(R) Joe Danna(D) Ed Gonzalez*(R) Chris Daniel(D) Ann Harris Bennett*(L) Billy Pierce(R) Bob Wolfe(D) Erica Davis(R) Don Sumners*(D) David W. Brown(R) Tom Ramsey(D) Michael Moore(R) Jerry Wayne Dugat(D) Eric William Carter*(R) Russ Ridgway*(D) Israel Garcia(R) Daniel Vela(D) Jerry Garcia(R) Andre Hines(D) Sherman Eagleton*(R) Mark Herman*(D) Jeff McGowen(R) Ted Heap*(D) Mark Alan Harrison*denotes incumbent