2,000 Harris County public school teachers receive $100 credit for school supplies in October

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of public school teachers in the Houston area can apply for a $100 credit from the Education Foundation of Harris County to purchase classroom materials from a local online retailer.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The $100 will be given to the first 2,000 qualifying instructors who register. Additionally, the EFHC is paying $200,000 to the first 2,000 qualified instructors who apply.

Registered instructors who are eligible will get an email with a promo code and instructions for purchasing the items online. The foundation said furniture, gadgets, or apparel are not permitted to be purchased with the credit. Once they receive the promo code, candidates can shop from Oct. 9 through Oct. 16.

The credit is not available to teachers who work in private schools or on campuses located outside of Harris County.

All supplies will be delivered free of charge to the teacher's school. A $12 fee will be applied to orders mailed to a residential address.

Eligible teachers may register at the Harris County Department of Education's website.