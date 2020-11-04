HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg will serve a second term as the county's chief prosecutor after defeating challenger Mary Nan Huffman in Tuesday's general election, according to final but unofficial totals.
Ogg won the race with 64% of the vote to Huffman's 46%, or by nearly 118,000 votes cast, after all Harris County precincts reported results Wednesday morning.
Election 2020: Houston, TX, voting results for local elections
Huffman, a Republican, is an attorney for the Houston Police Officers' Union and was endorsed by the organization during the 2020 election season.
Ogg, a Democrat, is a former chief felony prosecutor who won election to the office in 2016.
The race for district attorney was not without its share of barbs traded between the candidates, including comments over the recent shooting death of Houston police Sgt. Harold Preston.
"I think it's time people hold (Harris County District Attorney) Kim Ogg accountable for not doing a good job, for not keeping people safe," Huffman said last month.
Ogg brushed off the criticism.
"It's sad to exploit the situation of this local hero for political purposes," said Ogg at the time.
Prior to taking office in 2017, Ogg fired 37 veteran prosecutors, saying at the time that the changes were part of a new direction.
From 2016: Incoming Harris Co. DA Kim Ogg dismisses dozens of employees
During her first term, Ogg's office has overseen a number of high profile cases, including the indictments of six former Houston police officers who were linked to the botched Harding Street raid in 2019 where two people were shot and killed.
State lawmakers call HPD botched Harding Street raid audit a 'scam'
Wednesday's election victory was part of a blue trend in Harris County as Democrats won all 29 countywide races.
Kim Ogg defeats Mary Nan Huffman for another term as Harris County District Attorney
ELECTIONS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News