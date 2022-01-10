investigation

Woman killed, man injured in murder-attempted suicide in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in northwest Harris County are investigating what they say was a murder-attempted suicide.

On Monday at 7:30 a.m., Harris County deputies were dispatched to an unknown medical emergency call in the 18900 block of Peralta Springs Lane.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman dead at the scene and a man injured. Authorities said the man and woman had suffered some sort of trauma. The man was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight in serious condition.

While it's still unclear what happened, authorities believe the man may have attacked the woman before wounding himself.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man and woman.

