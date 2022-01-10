Woman killed, man injured in murder-attempted suicide in NW Harris County, deputies say

Update to scene on Peralta Springs: initial findings, appear to be a murder/attempted suicide, but investigation remains on-going. Married couple, both in mid 60’s. Female had signs of trauma and pronounced deceased. Male is hospitalized in serious condition. Anyone with info is https://t.co/1LEMnEqbR3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 10, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in northwest Harris County are investigating what they say was a murder-attempted suicide.On Monday at 7:30 a.m., Harris County deputies were dispatched to an unknown medical emergency call in the 18900 block of Peralta Springs Lane.Upon arrival, deputies found a woman dead at the scene and a man injured. Authorities said the man and woman had suffered some sort of trauma. The man was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight in serious condition.While it's still unclear what happened, authorities believe the man may have attacked the woman before wounding himself.Authorities did not immediately identify the man and woman.