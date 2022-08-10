Man shot to death by neighbor during argument in northwest Harris County, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed during an argument in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

The shooting on Wednesday afternoon happened in the 7700 block of Terra Canyon near Yucca Valley Lane.

Initial information from authorities was that deputies were responding to reports of a neighbor shooting another neighbor.

Gonzalez said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An ABC13 crew is headed to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

