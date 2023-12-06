Two people were said to have been injured by gunfire in an unspecified shooting in northwest Harris County on Friday.

Man arrested on 18th birthday for NW Harris County shooting that killed 1 man, wounded another

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old is charged with the shooting death of a man and for wounding a second man during an attempted robbery on Black Friday, authorities said.

Micheal Solomon was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon for the incident, records show.

On Nov. 24 at about 7 p.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide investigators responded to the 6800 block of Trail Valley Way about a murder investigation.

According to authorities, EMS were initially dispatched to a call for a man who needed medical attention for a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim had knocked on a home, looking for help.

A few houses down from where the first victim was found, deputies found a man sitting in a dark-colored SUV, unresponsive and with a gunshot wound. Deputies said the victim in the car, sitting in the driver's seat, was later confirmed dead.

The first victim was taken to the hospital and was said to be critical after undergoing surgery.

The exact details of what led up to the shooting have not been released. But authorities said they are working on reviewing security video and are interviewing witnesses, as well as the victims' family members.

Records show the suspect was arrested on his 18th birthday.