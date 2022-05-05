deadly shooting

1 killed after suspect opens fire on vehicle in NE Harris County, sheriff says

Investigation underway into deadly shooting NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County.

Wednesday night's shooting happened at the 12200 block of W. Village, near Aldine Mail Route, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.



According to Gonzalez, a person in one vehicle shot at another vehicle, striking and killing the victim.

The victim shot was pronounced dead at the scene. Details on what led to the shooting were not immediately known.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
