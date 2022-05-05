1 killed after suspect opens fire on vehicle in NE Harris County, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 12200 blk of W. Village, near Aldine Mail Rt @ Eastex Fwy. Preliminary info: occupant(s) in one vehicle shot at another vehicle, an occupant in the second vehicle has been confirmed deceased at the scene. Numerous shots fired. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aSmr1W69sm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 5, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County.Wednesday night's shooting happened at the 12200 block of W. Village, near Aldine Mail Route, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.According to Gonzalez, a person in one vehicle shot at another vehicle, striking and killing the victim.The victim shot was pronounced dead at the scene. Details on what led to the shooting were not immediately known.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.