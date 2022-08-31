19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist who was left fighting for his life after a crash has died and the alleged driver involved in the incident has been arrested, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
The video above is from a previous report.
Alejandro P. Monsibais, 19, is charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death for the Aug. 19 crash that killed 21-year-old Eduardo Edwin Rodrigo Favela Escobedo, Gonzalez said on Wednesday.
The latest update comes more than a week after the crash, after his mother pleaded for answers.
Surveillance video captured the moments after a speeding car slammed into Favela Escobedo's motorcycle. As cars sped by, sparks seen along the shoulder of the road were from Favela Escobedo's motorcycle as it skidded to a stop.
But the suspect never stopped.
As a result of the crash, Favela Escobedo suffered organ damage and broken bones in addition to brain swelling. Favela Escobedo, the father of a 2-year-old, succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 25, Gonzalez said.
An investigation is still ongoing.
