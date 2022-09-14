HCSO deputy injured in 7-vehicle fiery crash in northwest Harris County, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy suffered minor injuries in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.

Tuesday's crash involving seven vehicles, including the deputy's patrol car, happened on Highway 6 N in front of Home Depot. According to authorities, the crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 6 N between Smithstone Drive and FM 529. Traffic is being diverted onto the westbound lanes of Smithstone Drive.

Several people have been transported to the hospital for evaluation, but no major injuries have been reported, according to authorities.

Investigators are at the scene working to determine what caused the crash.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.