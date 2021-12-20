omicron variant

What to know after first known omicron-related death in Harris County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Harris County Health confirms 1st omicron-related death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Over the course of two weeks, Harris County went from announcing the first known case of the omicron variant in our area to announcing the first known death.

"As we've been expecting, the omicron variant of COVID-19 has arrived in full force," said Judge Lina Hidalgo. "Early data suggests it's doubling in two to three days according to the CDC. Just to give a point of comparison, the delta variant doubles in every 11 days."

On Monday, Hidalgo announced the county's first omicron-related death, a man in his 50s who was not vaccinated. In addition, the man had an underlying health condition, according to Hidalgo.



Even with a more contagious virus, Dr. Linda Yancey with Memorial Hermann said early data suggests this variant may be less severe.

"We have initial reports on omicron that demonstrate it is not more deadly than delta," said Yancey.

The infectious disease specialist reminds us we are also in a better place today than we were last Christmas.

"This time a year ago, a handful of people in the Houston area had been vaccinated, (now) it is two-thirds of the people," she said.

SEE ALSO: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo raises COVID threat level to orange ahead of Christmas

While she says they do anticipate breakthrough cases among the vaccinated, data suggests this variant will inflict milder symptoms on those who are fully vaccinated and boosted, which she hopes will dampen the expected surge.

"Even though we are going to see a surge, we are going to see an increase in cases, our hope is that it's not going to be anything like what we saw in December and January last year," said Dr. Yancey.

SEE ALSO: Unvaccinated should expect winter of 'illness and death' ahead of projected COVID surge: White House

She says the best gift you can share this holiday season, is the gift of health.

"I'm encouraging everybody, get up Christmas morning before you get down those stockings take a rapid COVID test. A negative test on Christmas morning is going to give you amazing peace of mind that you're not going to be transmitting this disease to older and more vulnerable family members."

So far, there have been 2,797 COVID-related deaths in Harris County, according to the county's COVID dashboard.

For more information on Harris County's COVID threat level and where to get a vaccine, visit ReadyHarris.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countyholidayomicron variantcovid 19 variantcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinechristmasthreatcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OMICRON VARIANT
What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Biden announces plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
13 Investigates: Vaccination rates lower in East Harris County
TOP STORIES
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
18-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
Family of murdered woman pushes for new law on handling remains
What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
1 killed and 2 injured in attempted robbery, HPD says
Thieves run off with holiday bonuses from Houston restaurant
Show More
Thief runs off with gunshot victim's custom wheelchair
Where to find coronavirus test sites amid omicron surge concerns
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Texans star gives moms and kids a Christmas they'll never forget
At least 2 killed in Fulshear-area plane crash
More TOP STORIES News