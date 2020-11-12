How's Houston doing as state surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases?

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas surpassed one million positive COVID-19 cases this week, the numbers of residents impacted in Harris County is starting to increase, too.
Over the last seven days, the county averaged 573 new COVID-19 cases daily compared to an average of about 538 new daily cases in September and an average of 312 new daily cases in October.
The most COVID-19 cases in Harris County in a single day was on August 1, when 2,114 new cases were reported. Although the county is well below that all-time high, cases are increasing this week.
On Wednesday, Harris County reported 661 new COVID-19 cases.
On a mobile device? Click here.
Statewide, there's been 19,469 COVID-19 deaths in Texas, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. With more than one million cases reported statewide, that means nearly 2% of all confirmed cases in Texas resulted in a death.
On a mobile device? Click here.
In Harris County, fatalities are down with only two COVID-19 related fatalities over the last seven days, compared to 21 fatalities the week before.
On a mobile device? Click here.
Where are the most recent cases?
Statewide, El Paso has seen the most new COVID-19 cases over the last week with more than 9,200 new cases since November 5. It's followed by Dallas County with 5,978 new cases over the last seven days and Tarrant County with 5,589 new cases since last Thursday.
Harris County ranks fourth on the list of counties with the most new COVID-19 cases over the last week, with 4,008 cases since November 5.
On a mobile device? Click here.
El Paso's hospitalization rate is driving the state's overall hospital capacity rates to be higher than the Houston area.
Statewide, more than 10% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. It's much lower in the Houston Trauma Service Area, where less than 5% of hospital beds are at capacity with COVID-19 patients.
In the El Paso Trauma Service Area, though, hospitals have consistently been at more than 41% capacity, causing El Paso County to issue a stay home order through Dec. 1.
Still, hospital admissions in Houston are increasing. Texas Medical Center admitted 146 new COVID-19 patients on Wednesday compared to 104 hospitalizations daily last week and 76 hospitalizations daily last month.
TMC reports its 7-day average COVID-19 daily positivity rate is 5.1% for its hospital systems compared to 4.4% last week and 3.4% last month.
On a mobile device? Click here.
How's Houston doing as state surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases?
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More