crime

Harris Co. commissioners unanimously approve use of visiting judges to alleviate 100K-case backlog

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Harris Co. leaders unanimously approve use of visiting judges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With 100,000 cases, including some well beyond a year old, still pending in the Harris County criminal court system, the county's commissioners all agreed that emergency help is needed to alleviate the excessive backlog.

On Tuesday, a unanimous commissioners court approved $2.5 million for three emergency dockets presided by three judges who would come in from outside the county.

Operations for the emergency dockets start on Aug. 28.

As part of the approval, the county is also hiring five additional clerks to staff expanded operations at NRG Arena, where the county has relocated some court operations.

Additionally, the judges will be ordered to provide monthly updates on their progress. A portal will also be set up to track all dockets, existing judges, administrative judges and the visiting judges.

WATCH: Family of man killed still waiting for trial: 'We're left in the dark'
EMBED More News Videos

The brother of a murder victim says he and his family are still waiting for the case to go to trial. He says he feels like they're left in the dark, but does the county's emergency help to alleviate the excessive backlog make him feel at ease? Hit play for a one-on-one interview to learn more.



While the need for additional prosecutors and public defenders were discussed as part of the emergency dockets, the commissioners took no further action on it.

Just before the vote, County Judge Lina Hidalgo called out for the dire need to address piling case load, which appeared to be caused in part by disasters like Hurricane Harvey and the current pandemic.

Some of those cases also involve dangerous offenders, who are believed to be responsible for an uptick in violent crimes, as many of the suspects are still on the streets.

SEE RELATED STORY: 13 Investigates: Crime reported every 7 hours in this Houston neighborhood

"Justice delayed is justice denied," Hidalgo said before the unanimous vote. "We need to invest in what works, not what's designed to score political points or to make splashy headlines."

Hidalgo and Commissioner Adrian Garcia pitched to fellow commissioners about using the visiting justices and staff to focus on the most serious cases first.

This plan would build on a previous decision to fund additional law enforcement, expand jury operations, provide overtime to detectives and upgrade body camera equipment to help evidence move through faster.

Hidalgo said she does not believe that building more prisons and using taxpayer dollars to support the mass incarceration of nonviolent offenders is going to fix the increased crime in Black and brown communities.

Thursday on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg shows you one jarring detail in the backlog mess - the fact some judges have held zero trials since the COVID pandemic began.



WATCH: 13 Investigates: Crime spikes while HPD force shrinks
EMBED More News Videos

The 13 Investigates team took a dive into the number of crimes reported in Houston so far this year and compared the data to years past in hopes of determining where more officers are needed in the city.



For updates on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countysafetycrimehoustonjudgecourt casehurricane harveylawspolice officerbody camerascovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Brothers describe boy's beating death in their family home
Teen victim tried to flee from shooter before crashing car, HCSO says
Mother, boyfriend arrested in case of 8-year-old's decomposing body
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News