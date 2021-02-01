Harris and Fort Bend County to roll out plans to help renters with $100 million in relief

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After receiving nearly $100 million in rent relief, Harris County and Fort Bend County will soon start the process to help struggling renters.
Rent is due Monday, and for some Harris County neighbors, they don't know how they'll be able to afford it.
"I have a total of $8.37 in my account," said Houston resident Carolyn Henry during an interview with ABC13 on Monday.
As if that wasn't stressful enough, Henry said she can't believe there are millions in rent relief in Harris County that she, along with others, can't get.
"Release it," Henry said. "It's real simple, release it. We need it. Do you want more homeless people on the street?"
Judge Lina Hidalgo's office said the county received about $74 million in rent relief from the latest stimulus bill. On Friday, a spokesperson said they're working on a distribution plan. On Monday, ABC13 learned the plan will be presented at next week's commissioners' meeting.
"There should be an easier, better way for those that are in need to get what we need in order to maintain," Henry said.
While we wait for Harris County's plan, Fort Bend County released information to ABC13 on Monday. On Friday, Judge K.P. George said he wasn't sure when people will be able to apply. However, on Monday, his office said that'll change in two weeks. The money can be used for rent or utilities.
In order to qualify, you must have been impacted by the pandemic, and your household must make 80% below the median income.
An online portal will open on Monday, Feb. 15. For more information, visit Fort Bend County's website.
Henry hopes that happens in Harris County as well, but she worries waiting until next week might be too late.
"God only knows," she said. "God only knows. I mean my landlady is going to hold on for so long, and then it's going to come to a point where I'm going to have to go."
Harris County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Feb 9.
