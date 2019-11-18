Harris Co. jail officer charged with bringing drugs to work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office detention officer was arrested on felony drug charges.

According to HCSO, 19-year-old Jason Flores was arrested when he showed up for work Saturday and is now charged with five felonies, which include manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

"The overwhelming majority of Harris County Sheriff's Office detention officers are committed to upholding their responsibility for the care, custody and control of the inmates in our jail," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Those who betray that trust will be held fully accountable. I commend our Internal Affairs Division for conducting a swift and thorough investigation, resulting in these serious felony charges."

According to court documents, Flores was in possession of methamphetamine and alprazolam, otherwise known as Xanax.

Flores began working for the sheriff's office in March. He has since been released from jail after posting a $105,000 bond.

He was also relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

