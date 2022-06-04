rescue

Southbound lanes of Hardy Toll Road re-opened at East Little York after man climbs pylon tower

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Hardy Toll Road southbound lanes at Little York are back open after what appeared to be a man on top of a pylon tower overlooking the tollway.

At 7:13 a.m. Saturday, TranStar reported a road closure near East Little York.

The man first appeared shirtless and was sitting at a high point of the tower.

At around 8:05 a.m., the man switched sitting positions.

About nine minutes later, the person was seen climbing down lower on the tower.

At 8:30 a.m., he is seen on the lower end of the tower before hopping to the ground. First responders on the scene then helped the man by giving him water.

It is unclear how the man climbed the tower or why he was on top.

Officials say the man was on the tower for about 90 minutes before rescuers were able to get him down.

According to officials, the man has a history of doing similar things like this before.
