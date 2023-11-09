Galveston County Treasurer Hank Dugie thanks voters for opting to eliminate his office

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston County Treasurer is thanking constituents for voting his office away. Getting rid of his office was a major part of his campaign platform in 2022, and he estimates the county has just saved half a million dollars by eliminating the office.

Hank Dugie said its dollars would go back into pockets and much-needed improvements around the county.

"There's not enough work in Galveston County for an elected treasurer to do," Dugie said.

To get here, he needed the state to say yes to putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot, saying it was OK to do away with the office. They did, and most Texas and county residents said the position should go.

But Dugie, always looking to streamline things, said this should be something other than a state-wide decision.

"It probably shouldn't be a state-wide vote moving forward. I would recommend to the legislature that they look at maybe making it a local referendum election in the future," Dugie said.

Dugie said the work done by the county treasurer's office doesn't justify multiple employees or his six-figure salary, which he's refused to take since he was elected.

"Priorities for folks in local government are public safety, infrastructure, and lowering taxes. With half a million dollars a year, you can do many good things for people," he said.

Dugie said the work his office does and its employees are easily being absorbed by the county clerk's office, which will officially take over at the end of the year.

Dugie said not to count him out of politics altogether. With six weeks left in office, he said he looks forward to focusing on his newborn son and business but is always looking to improve his community.

