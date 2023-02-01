Man accused of threatening family runs away after being handcuffed in N. Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies said they searched for hours after a man escaped arrest while wearing handcuffs overnight.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment complex off Aldine Bender Road and Lee Road shortly after midnight after the man allegedly threatened family members.

While investigating what happened, deputies reportedly discovered the man had open warrants for his arrest.

After he was handcuffed, the man got away from deputies while being walked down a staircase, officials said. He reportedly ran across Aldine Bender Road into a wooded area.

Deputies used a K-9 unit and a drone to search for the suspect but didn't find him after searching for several hours.

Investigators called off the search, but said they know who the suspect is and where he lives.