Man shot multiple times in the arms after refusing to hand over money

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man approached by two men refused to give them the money they asked for was shot multiple times Friday night, police said.

It happened in northwest Houston on Hammerly Boulevard near Pech around 11:20 p.m.

Police said the victim was talking with another man outside by their cars when two other men approached them.



The suspects walked up holding a pistol and asked for their money.

The other man complied and gave the suspects the $300 he had on him.


The shooting victim refused to give them any money, police said. He took multiple shots to his arms.

He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators are working to find the suspects.
