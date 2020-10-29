Here's what the roads will look like during this socially-distanced Halloween

With COVID-19, trick-or-treating will certainly look a little different, but there are still plenty of ways to play it safe.
SEE ALSO: Halloween events for the whole family around the Houston area
Many families have made plans to be out-and-about in their neighborhoods this Halloween although traditional trick-or-treating may be discouraged, however, you should still expect kids to be in costumes and people socializing at a distance outside.
Stay aware and don't forget to slow down. In fact, drivers should stay below the speed limit on neighborhood streets.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Halloween is consistently one of the top days of the year for pedestrian injuries and fatalities.
SEE ALSO: Pole-dancing skeletons must be removed, HOA tells homeowner
Here are some tips if you decide to be on the street.
- Be especially careful around driveways and parked cars.
- Limit distractions in your car, including the cell phone.
- Turn your headlights on before dusk to help you see better, and make you more visible to people on the road.
- And last but not least, if you plan on drinking, make sure you have a designated driver.
Experts say drinking has risen sharply during the pandemic, compounding concerns about drinking and driving over the holiday weekend.
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.