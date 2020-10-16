Society

Family friendly Halloween events around the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking for some Halloween fun around the Houston area? Look no further!

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many churches and organizations are getting creative to celebrate the holiday while also maintaining social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially discouraged trick-or-treating in 2020.

America's health protection agency said "many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses."

But that doesn't mean Halloween is canceled. You and your family can still participate in plenty of festive activities.

Candy company Hershey is doing their best to make sure Halloween happens even during the pandemic, and they are using an interactive online map that assigns each county in the U.S. a code and suggestions for activities based on that code.

Hershey said they worked with public health experts and retailers to create the website to offer advice on how to trick or treat safely in different parts of the country based on the rates of COVID-19 cases in each area.

Depending on your county's COVID-19 infection rate, different social distancing-friendly Halloween events are recommended.

The interactive map below highlights several events following the recommendations, including drive-thru trick-or-treating, social-distanced movie nights and more!

Click on the pumpkins to find an event near you!




RELATED: Trick-or-What? Pandemic Halloween is a mixed bag all around
EMBED More News Videos

Is it safe to trick or treat in your county? Here are the Halloween fun suggestions Hershey has based on local COVID-19 data.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonimmersivehalloweenholidaycoronavirustrick or treatcoronavirus texascovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HFD arson investigator dies after shooting with suspect
What we know about HFD arson investigator killed in line of duty
Cold front blowing through Southeast Texas
LET'S TIE IT: Astros ALCS Game 6 tonight
Teen killed while trying to rob man with toy gun, HCSO says
Major crashes reported across Houston after rainy night
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
Show More
Harris County poll worker tests positive for COVID-19
Heads up! Nearly 5 miles of I-10 to shut down this weekend
Texas billionaire charged in largest US tax fraud case
Fort Bend ISD warning of fake website posing as district
98-year-old woman recalls first time she voted
More TOP STORIES News