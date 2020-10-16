Family friendly Halloween events around the Houston area

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many churches and organizations are getting creative to celebrate the holiday while also maintaining social distancing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially discouraged trick-or-treating in 2020.
America's health protection agency said "many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses."
But that doesn't mean Halloween is canceled. You and your family can still participate in plenty of festive activities.
Candy company Hershey is doing their best to make sure Halloween happens even during the pandemic, and they are using an interactive online map that assigns each county in the U.S. a code and suggestions for activities based on that code.
Hershey said they worked with public health experts and retailers to create the website to offer advice on how to trick or treat safely in different parts of the country based on the rates of COVID-19 cases in each area.
Depending on your county's COVID-19 infection rate, different social distancing-friendly Halloween events are recommended.
The interactive map below highlights several events following the recommendations, including drive-thru trick-or-treating, social-distanced movie nights and more!
Click on the pumpkins to find an event near you!
