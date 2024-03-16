Tennis-ball sized hail leaves holes in patio furniture as rain pummels Fort Bend Co.

Parts of southeast Texas saw heavy rain that produced golf-ball-sized hail that significantly damaged furniture and cars in Needville.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Some residents in Fort Bend County woke up to the remnants of Friday's heavy bands of storms on the front steps of their homes.

Large hail has lined the Needville area following storms just a few hours before daylight.

ABC13 reporter Lileana Pearson and a crew canvassed the area and saw the damage. The hail ranged in size from golf ball to baseball size.

ABC13 could see the evidence of damage to some property, leaving holes in patio furniture and light bulbs broken from the heavy fall. One viewer said it sounded like someone was banging on her front door.

Viewers sent several videos to the ABC13 newsroom showing the moment the hail made landfall. Cars could be seen being pelted with circular-shaped ice, creating cracks and covering the sidewalk.

That day, ABC13's Weather Team declared a Weather Alert Day as storms began to roll into southeast Texas from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. when the alert expired.

According to the CenterPoint Energy power outage map, several customers are still without Saturday morning, but crews are working to restore power.

The rain in southeast Texas isn't through yet but will remain steady through the weekend. To stay weather-aware, ensure your notifications are on in your ABC13 app. The ABC13 Weather Team will have your hour-by-hour forecast on the later newscasts.

