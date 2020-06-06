H-E-B extends temporary hours of operation across Texas

Starting Monday, June 8, most H-E-B stores will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
The following stores will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Donna H-E-B
- Robstown H-E-B
- Pecan and Greenwood H-E-B, Del Rio
- Sinton H-E-B
- Crystal City H-E-B
- Mathis H-E-B
- Ingleside H-E-B
- Falfurrias H-E-B
- Refugio H-E-B
- Leopard and Nueces Bay H-E-B, Corpus Christi
- Edna H-E-B
- Yoakum H-E-B
- La Grange H-E-B
- Raymondville H-E-B
- Kingsland H-E-B
- Gonzales H-E-B
— H-E-B (@HEB) June 6, 2020
Most H-E-B pharmacies will continue to operate Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and during normal weekend hours.
All H-E-B convenience stores will operate every day, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
