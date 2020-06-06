Food & Drink

H-E-B extends temporary hours of operation across Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B is extending its temporary hours of operation across stores in Texas, the company announced Saturday.

Starting Monday, June 8, most H-E-B stores will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

The following stores will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Donna H-E-B
  • Robstown H-E-B
  • Pecan and Greenwood H-E-B, Del Rio
  • Sinton H-E-B
  • Crystal City H-E-B
  • Mathis H-E-B
  • Ingleside H-E-B
  • Falfurrias H-E-B
  • Refugio H-E-B
  • Leopard and Nueces Bay H-E-B, Corpus Christi
  • Edna H-E-B
  • Yoakum H-E-B
  • La Grange H-E-B
  • Raymondville H-E-B
  • Kingsland H-E-B
  • Gonzales H-E-B




Most H-E-B pharmacies will continue to operate Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and during normal weekend hours.

All H-E-B convenience stores will operate every day, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonsocial distancingfoodcoronavirusgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd memorial service in NC: WATCH LIVE
Father charged with murder in 5-year-old death in crash
Tropical Storm Warnings issued for eastern Louisiana
Charges against Minneapolis officers: What you need to know
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
Name 'George Floyd' painted over iconic 'Be Someone' sign
'I can't breathe': Calls for justice after another death in custody
Show More
Protesters pour into DC for city's largest demonstration yet
Woman struck with bullet watching TV in apartment
State stops using lab after 'abnormal' COVID-19 test results
Protest organizer: Dozens of armed bystanders tried to 'intimidate us'
Hot and mostly dry as Cristobal marches towards Louisiana
More TOP STORIES News