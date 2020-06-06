H-E-B extends temporary hours of operation across Texas

Donna H-E-B

Robstown H-E-B

Pecan and Greenwood H-E-B, Del Rio

Sinton H-E-B

Crystal City H-E-B

Mathis H-E-B

Ingleside H-E-B

Falfurrias H-E-B

Refugio H-E-B

Leopard and Nueces Bay H-E-B, Corpus Christi

Edna H-E-B

Yoakum H-E-B

La Grange H-E-B

Raymondville H-E-B

Kingsland H-E-B

Gonzales H-E-B

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B is extending its temporary hours of operation across stores in Texas, the company announced Saturday.Starting Monday, June 8, most H-E-B stores will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.The following stores will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.Most H-E-B pharmacies will continue to operate Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and during normal weekend hours.All H-E-B convenience stores will operate every day, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.