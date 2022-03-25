H-E-B and Central Market launch $1 million donation campaign in support of Ukraine

HOUSTON, Texas -- Whether stepping up during the pandemic or the 2021 snowstorm,consistently supports Texas communities in times of need. Now, the San Antonio-based grocery chain, including Houston-area subsidiary Central Market, are stepping up for the people of Ukraine.H-E-B has unveiled a new campaign to work with nonprofit organizations providing critical aid to the Ukrainian people."Along with the rest of the world, we're witnessing with heavy hearts the senseless violence and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine," says a March 15 release. "Since the armed conflict erupted in the eastern European country, customers from across Texas have asked H-E-B for ways they can help."