H-E-B no longer requiring vaccinated customers to wear masks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B is no longer requiring vaccinated patrons to wear masks to enter its stores.
This announcement from H-E-B comes after the CDC set new guidelines allowing fully vaccinated people to go maskless outdoors and in businesses allowing maskless patrons.
Valentino Lucio, an H-E-B spokesperson, says the option for vaccinated people to enter the store maskless policy will take effect on June 9, 2021.
"At H-E-B, the health and safety of our Partners and customers is our top priority," says Lucio. "After reviewing updated guidance from the CDC on mask use, H-E-B will make facial coverings optional for fully vaccinated Partners, vendors, and customers inside our stores."
