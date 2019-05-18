GYM RAPE CASES: Disturbing details involving teen who allegedly confessed to attack

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old accused of following women home from the gym and raping them has been charged in one case, police say.People say alleged rapist Carlos Guevara Escobar terrorized a Houston area community.Now, court records are revealing disturbing details about one of the assaults. Court records say one of the victims saw Guevara taking photos of the assault with his phone. The victim described seeing a flash on a cell phone and hearing the sound of a shutter.Police say he sexually assaulted women at Fitness Connection gyms, one in Missouri City and one in Pasadena.On May 14, a Pasadena woman claimed a man followed her home from Fitness Connection and raped her. Two other women have also come forward with similar claims matching Guevara's description.Pasadena police released surveillance video of his green Mustang and that lead to a Crime Stoppers tip."He would sit in the parking lot and watch them walk to their cars," said Chief Josh Bruegger, of Pasadena Police Department.From there, Bruegger said he would follow the victims and sexually assault them.Police found his car in southwest Houston, not far from Guevara's apartment.The chief believed Guevara altered the car's appearance. He sanded the bumper and painted the driver's side quarter panel."According to that witness, sometime between us putting that video out and yesterday, the appearance of the vehicle changed just a little bit," Bruegger said.Officers found part of a BB gun and are looking to see if that was the weapon he used in the assaults. They also recovered a mask he wore, along with DNA evidence. Police say Guevara also admitted to the crime.People who attend the gym are grateful he's caught."I was waiting for someone to turn him in. I'm glad that that happened and I hope it doesn't happen again," Jessica Rogina, who attends the gym.Following Guevara's arrest, Fitness Connection released a statement: