Society

Man seen skateboarding while hanging on to truck on Westheimer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crazy video sent in by an ABC13 viewer shows a young man riding a skateboard while holding on to the back of a truck.

This crazy move is called skitching, where one holds on to the back of a vehicle to be pulled along while riding a skateboard or bicycle.


Ron Hines, who sent the video in, said he took the video on Saturday night around 11 p.m. while driving down Westheimer near Chimney rock in the Galleria area.

At one point in the video, the skateboarder is seen hanging on to the truck by just one arm, as he lifts the other to point or wave at Hines who is filming him.


"What's up, bro?" the skateboarder can be heard saying. "This is the second camera today."

SEE ALSO: Weirdest events that happened on Houston highways
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsummer funfunny videoviral videoamazing videocaught on videoviewer videofun stuffmust see videoviralskateboardingtrucks
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found hanged to death in video was suicide, HPD says
15-year-old shot in SE Houston in unknown condition, HPD says
T-Mobile service down for over 86 million US customers
Memorial approved in honor of Santa Fe HS shooting victims
Why spike in COVID-19 cases is more serious than you think
30% of eateries could close due to COVID-19, experts say
ABC13 hosts town hall on race relations, communities of faith
Show More
Why Mayor Turner is urging you to get a COVID-19 test
Family of man killed by police want video released
These 12 Houston-area 24 Hour Fitness clubs will close
Search for missing Crosby firefighter continues
SPONSORED: Spoil dad on Father's Day with Elita's Pernil Asado recipe
More TOP STORIES News