Man seen skateboarding while hanging on to truck on Westheimer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crazy video sent in by an ABC13 viewer shows a young man riding a skateboard while holding on to the back of a truck.This crazy move is called skitching, where one holds on to the back of a vehicle to be pulled along while riding a skateboard or bicycle.Ron Hines, who sent the video in, said he took the video on Saturday night around 11 p.m. while driving down Westheimer near Chimney rock in the Galleria area.At one point in the video, the skateboarder is seen hanging on to the truck by just one arm, as he lifts the other to point or wave at Hines who is filming him."What's up, bro?" the skateboarder can be heard saying. "This is the second camera today."