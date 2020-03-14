Gunman killed after shooting at people during gathering in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was been shot and killed after opening fire on people at a gathering in southwest Houston.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting on Oakside Drive near Anderson around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.



Police said three men got into a fight at the gathering, and one of the men started shooting.

Another man who lives at the home returned fire, shooting and killing the gunman.

Police said the two men knew each other and have hung out before. The shooter was taken downtown for questioning.
