Month after school shooting protest, Santa Fe High School students confront their worst fear

EMBED </>More Videos

REPORT FROM FEB. 28, 2018: Santa Fe High School students take cover after reports of popping sounds outside their campus. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Students at Santa Fe High School have had gun violence on their minds for months.

Two weeks after the deadly February shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, their campus was placed on lockdown after popping sounds were heard outside the school.

Frantic parents rushed to the campus on Feb. 28, as police investigated the source of the sounds. This time, it was a false alarm.

The students, startled but safe inside the school, described then taking the same actions that students took Friday morning, barricading themselves inside their classrooms by piling up desks and heavy furniture against the doors.

On April 20, Santa Fe students joined other peers from schools across the country in protest of campus gun violence.

Students rallied outside the school with a sign that read "Santa Fe High School says #NeverAgain."

Now they are being forced to deal with the very real danger that happened in their school's hallways and the deaths of at least 10 people.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violenceschool shootingSanta Fe High School shootingtexas newsprotestSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News