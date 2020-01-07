Gun shop owner exchanges fire with burglary suspects, 1 found dead near Crosby

Harris County deputies are investigating the death of a man they believe may be tied to another scene just south of Crosby.

According to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first scene was a shootout between a gun shop owner and two burglary suspects around 4:30 a.m. at the 2000 block of Kennings Road.

The second scene, Gonzalez said, was along the 3800 block of Morelos Road near Baytown, where a man in his late teens or early 20s was found shot to death.

Deputies continue investigating both scenes.



