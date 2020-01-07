Gun shop owner exchanges fire with burglary suspects, 1 found dead near Crosby

@HCSOTexas has two active scenes, possibly related. Prelim info: At abt 430am, at 2025 Kennings Rd, a gun shop owner encountered two possible burglary suspects. Gunfire was exchanged & suspects fled, but owner believes one was shot. At a 2nd scene, a male in his late teens/early — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 7, 2020

20s was found at 3800 Morelos Rd at abt 441am, with a gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. I will be en route to the scenes. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/xbBqfCoef0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 7, 2020

Harris County deputies are investigating the death of a man they believe may be tied to another scene just south of Crosby.According to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first scene was a shootout between a gun shop owner and two burglary suspects around 4:30 a.m. at the 2000 block of Kennings Road.The second scene, Gonzalez said, was along the 3800 block of Morelos Road near Baytown, where a man in his late teens or early 20s was found shot to death.Deputies continue investigating both scenes.