A gun range employee charged with manslaughter in a customer's death turned himself in to authorities.Court records show Tyler Sutton was released on bond Monday.Sutton was indicted last week for the death of 36-year-old Joshua Cummings at the Hot Wells Gun Range last December, just 13 days before Christmas.The indictment alleges Sutton pulled the trigger of a rifle without checking to see if it was loaded first.The bullet went through a window and hit Cummings, who was in the parking lot.Cummings left behind a wife and triplets.An attorney for the Cummings family said they were aware of Sutton's indictment, but had no comment on it.The family has filed a lawsuit against the gun range.