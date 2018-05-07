Cypress gun range employee out on bond after indictment in man's shooting death

According to the indictment, Tyler Sutton's actions were "unlawful and reckless," leading to the death of a father with triplets.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A gun range employee charged with manslaughter in a customer's death turned himself in to authorities.

Court records show Tyler Sutton was released on bond Monday.

Sutton was indicted last week for the death of 36-year-old Joshua Cummings at the Hot Wells Gun Range last December, just 13 days before Christmas.

The indictment alleges Sutton pulled the trigger of a rifle without checking to see if it was loaded first.

The bullet went through a window and hit Cummings, who was in the parking lot.

Cummings left behind a wife and triplets.

An attorney for the Cummings family said they were aware of Sutton's indictment, but had no comment on it.

The family has filed a lawsuit against the gun range.

RELATED: Cypress father of triplets killed in shooting range tragedy
RELATED: Customer killed when rifle being worked on gun range accidentally fires
