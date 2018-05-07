CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --A gun range employee charged with manslaughter in a customer's death turned himself in to authorities.
Court records show Tyler Sutton was released on bond Monday.
Sutton was indicted last week for the death of 36-year-old Joshua Cummings at the Hot Wells Gun Range last December, just 13 days before Christmas.
The indictment alleges Sutton pulled the trigger of a rifle without checking to see if it was loaded first.
The bullet went through a window and hit Cummings, who was in the parking lot.
Cummings left behind a wife and triplets.
An attorney for the Cummings family said they were aware of Sutton's indictment, but had no comment on it.
The family has filed a lawsuit against the gun range.
