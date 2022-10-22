UPS 18-wheeler crashes into concrete divider on I-45 SB in Galveston County, sheriff says

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers should expect delays along the Gulf Freeway after a UPS truck driver crashed into the divider wall, causing hour-long closures.

Houston TranStar reported the major crash at about 7:05 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-45 near FM 1764 and Cedar Drive.

The 18-wheeler reportedly drove over and destroyed the concrete divider that separates the north and southbound lanes of 1-45.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash which, left one person injured, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset.

Trochesset said the person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

As of 11:56 a.m., the freeway remains closed as crews work to clear the crash scene.

TxDOT told officials that crews to repair the concrete divider should arrive at about noon.

Drivers can take alternative routes such as State Highway 3, State Highway 6, or State Highway 146.