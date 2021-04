Clear Lake Officers are on-scene of a homicide involving an deceased adult male in the 13800 block of the Gulf Freeway. Expect traffic delays in the area. CC6 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 2, 2021

CLEAR LAKE, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was found dead on Friday afternoon in the 13800 block of the Gulf Freeway, according to Houston police.Officials from the homicide department said the man was discovered dead near Scarsdale Boulevard from an apparent gunshot wound after a two-car crash.Clear Lake officers are on-scene and ask that drivers avoid the area.