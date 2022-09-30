Here are the topics Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke are expected to debate Friday in Edinburg

Family members of the victims in the Uvalde mass school shooting will be standing beside Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke as he is expected to focus on gun reform.

EDINBURG, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott will square off with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke on Friday in what is likely the first and only debate between the two candidates.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

O'Rourke will hold a press conference ahead of the debate Friday afternoon, with the family members of victims in the Uvalde mass school shooting.

Those family members made the 10-hour bus ride from Uvalde to Edinburg, but traveling is nothing new to them. They have been to Austin as well to urge Gov. Abbott to call for a special session.

They want the minimum age to buy assault rifles in the state to be raised from 18 to 21.

Friday night, experts anticipate that Gov. Abbott will bring up immigration as one of the main talking points of the debate because that is a winning issue for him. They believe that's why Abbott chose the Rio Grande Valley as the location for the debate, since polls show that most Texas voters agree with him when it comes to his border policies.

Meanwhile, O'Rourke will likely push to make abortion and gun reform the focus of the debate, especially with the Uvalde mass school shooting still so fresh in everyone's minds.

The victims' parents and family members claim that Abbott has failed and continues to fail in taking action to prevent another tragedy from happening again.

